Falcons Hire DL Coach Nate Ollie, Among Two Coaching Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they hired Nate Ollie as defensive line coach and defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg

Ollie began his coaching career as Eastern Kentucky’s defensive line coach in 2018-2019. He made his NFL coaching debut as an assistant DL coach with the Eagles in 2019-2020. After one year as the Jets’ assistant DL coach, he was hired as the Colts’ DL coach for the next two years. 

The Texans hired him as an assistant DL coach in 2024. 

 

