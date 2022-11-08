Falcons Make Five Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced five roster moves on Wednesday, including placing OL Matt Hennessy on injured reserve.

We have made the following moves:

– Matt Hennessy to the IR

– Jovante Moffatt has signed to our 53-man roster

– BoPete Keyes has been released from the PS

– Quinton Bell and Jonotthan Harrison have signed to our PS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 8, 2022

Hennessy will miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return from injured reserve.

The Falcons filled the open roster spot by promoting DB Jovante Moffatt from the practice squad. Atlanta also cut DB Thakarius Keyes from the practice squad and signed OLB Quinton Bell and OL Jonotthan Harrison.

Hennessy, 24, was a three-year starter at Temple and earned second-team All-American honors last season. The Falcons selected him with the No. 78 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hennessy is in the third year of a four-year, $4,744,561 rookie contract that included a $1,010,591 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hennessy has appeared in nine games for the Falcons and made one start at left guard.