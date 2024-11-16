Falcons Make Nine Rosters Moves, Activate C Drew Dalman

The Atlanta Falcons and a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 11 game.

Dalman, 25, was selected by the Falcons out of Stanford with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5.541 million rookie contract and slated to make a base salary of $3.116 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Dalman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Dalman has appeared in three games for the Falcons and made three starts at center.

Grant, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million in 2019.

Miami restructured that contract entering the 2021 season before he was acquired by the Bears in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. He was testing the free agent market when he signed a three-year, $13.8 million deal with Cleveland, which he restructured in 2023.

Grant missed the last two seasons due to injury and visited with the Saints and Jets before signing with the Falcons.

In 2021, Grant appeared in four games for the Dolphins and 11 games for the Bears, recording 11 receptions for 132 yards (12.0 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with five rushing attempts for 33 yards. He also recorded 539 kickoff return yards and 309 punt return yards and a touchdown.