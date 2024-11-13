Falcons Make Three Moves Including Designating OLB Lorenzo Carter To Return

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have designated OLB Lorenzo Carter to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Atlanta also officially signed WR Jakeem Grant to the practice squad and cut LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to make room.

Carter, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2018 out of Georgia. He finished out his four-year, $3,509,804 rookie contract that included a $1,049,804 signing bonus.

He signed a one-year deal to join the Falcons during the 2022 offseason and later re-signed with the team on a two-year deal. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Carter has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 15 total tackles and no sacks.