Falcons Make Two Roster Moves

According to Michael Rothstein, the Falcons placed WR Josh Ali (ankle) on injured reserve and promoted DT Eli Ankou from their practice squad in a corresponding move.

Ali, 24, originally signed on with the Falcons’ practice squad as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in 2022. He bounced on and off Atlanta’s taxi squad before re-signing to a futures deal in January.

In 2023, Ali has appeared in two games for the Falcons.