Falcons OC Zac Robinson Strong Candidate For Oklahoma State HC Vacancy

According to Ian Rapoport, Falcons OC Zac Robinson is one of the leading candidates on a short list for Oklahoma State after the school fired long-time HC Mike Gundy recently.

Robinson was a prolific quarterback at Oklahoma State, and after a brief NFL career, has had a relatively quick rise through the coaching ranks. He’s a candidate the school has had its eye on for some time.

Rapoport says there’s been no contact with Robinson yet but he’s expected to be one of the leading candidates. One potential complicating factor is the timing, as the NFL season runs through December and ideally further, while college coaches need to be recruiting and locking up commitments in December.

Robinson, 38, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019. He also served as the assistant receivers coach before Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.

From there, the Falcons hired Robinson to be their offensive coordinator under new HC Raheem Morris‘s staff.

In 2025, the Falcons’ offense ranks No. 13 in total offense, No. 31 in scoring, No. 6 in rushing and No. 19 in passing.

We’ll have more on Robinson as the news is available.