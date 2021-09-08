Falcons Place CB Kendall Sheffield On Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they are placing CB Kendall Sheffield on the injured reserve.

We have placed CB Kendall Sheffield on IR. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 8, 2021

Sheffield, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season and $965,000 in 2022.

In 2020, Sheffield appeared in 13 games and recorded 50 total tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.