Falcons Promoting DE Demone Harris From Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons are signing DE Demone Harris from their practice squad to the active roster.

Atlanta also cut S Dane Cruikshank from their practice squad.

Harris, 28, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having brief stints with the Ravens and Chiefs. He joined the Texans in 2021 and returned in 2022, spending most of the season on the practice squad. He caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad in September 2023 and has bounced on and off ever since.

In 2024, Harris has appeared in three games for the Falcons and recorded three tackles and one tackle for loss.