Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Requires Knee Surgery, Out At Least Nine Months

According to Ian Rapoport, Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. requires surgery to repair his ACL injury and will need at least nine months to recover.

This will at least put him on course to return in August of next year, right around the start of the 2026 season.

Although Rapoport points out that Penix is dealing with an ACL sprain, he still needs a full reconstruction of his knee.

The injury is to Penix’s left knee, which is not the knee Penix tore his ACL twice in during his college career.

Earlier this week, Rapoport confirmed a report from Zach Klein that Penix has damage to his ACL, and while Klein noted the ACL tear was partial, a tear is a tear. Rapoport noted that reconstructive surgery was on the table for Penix, which is the route he’s going.

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins was kept as a very expensive insurance policy for Penix this offseason, one that Atlanta will now cash in on for the remainder of the season.

Penix, 25, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

Penix is in the second year of his four-year, $22,384,370 contract that included a $13,099,542 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Penix appeared in nine games for the Falcons and completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on Penix and the Falcons as the news is available.