Falcons Re-Sign DL Kentavius Street

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have re-signed DL Kentavius Street to a contract.

Street, 28, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers out of N.C. State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,070,200 rookie contract that included a $610,200 signing bonus.

The Saints signed Street to a one-year contract in 2022. He joined the Eagles on a one-year deal in 2023 but was traded to the Falcons midseason.

Atlanta re-signed Street to a one-year, $1.8 million deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Street appeared in 13 for the Falcons and recorded 15 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.