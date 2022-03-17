Falcons Re-Sign DT Anthony Rush & OL Colby Gossett

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have re-signed DT Anthony Rush and OL Colby Gossett on Thursday.

We have re-signed Anthony Rush to a one-year deal. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 17, 2022

Rush, 25, initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2019. However, the Eagles waived Rush before the start of camp. He caught on with the Raiders briefly and re-signed to the Eagles but was waived again coming out of camp in 2020.

From there, he had a brief stint on the Seahawks’ practice squad before catching on with the Bears. The Packers later claimed Rush off of waivers in November of 2020 but waived him in June. Rush joined the Titans in July but was released from their practice squad and caught on with the Falcons’ taxi squad back in September of last year. Atlanta promoted him to the active roster a couple of months later.

In 2021, Rush appeared in 10 games for the Falcons and two for the Titans, recording 19 tackles, no sacks, and one forced fumble.