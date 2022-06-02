Falcons Release OL Rashaad Coward

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have released OL Rashaad Coward.

It’s the corresponding move to their signing of WR Cameron Batson, which became official on Thursday.

We have signed WR Cameron Batson. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 2, 2022

Coward, 27, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad.

Chicago elected to promote Coward to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster each of the next two years. The Bears re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020.

Coward signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last year but the team released him in October. He caught on briefly with the Jaguars before re-signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad, where he finished the season.

The Falcons signed Coward to a futures deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Coward appeared in four games for Pittsburgh, playing 18 total snaps.