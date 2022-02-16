Falcons Release OLB Dante Fowler

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Wednesday they have released OLB Dante Fowler.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as Fowler struggled to produce much in two seasons in Atlanta. His deal was also set to void at the beginning of the 2022 league year, so this just gives him a head start in finding a new team.

Atlanta will have a remaining charge of $4.66 million in dead money on their cap from releasing Fowler with no additional cap savings, per Over The Cap.

Fowler, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract in 2020.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut this past offseason that voided the remainder of his deal. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Fowler appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass deflection.