Falcons Releasing DT Grady Jarrett

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons are releasing DT Grady Jarrett.

The Falcons will take on a $4.125 million dead cap hit for releasing Jarrett and create $16.25 million in cap savings as Jarrett was due to carry a cap number of $19 million in 2024.

Jarrett, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015 out of Clemson. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.527 million contract and made a base salary of $1.907 million for the 2018 season.

The Falcons franchised Jarrett during the 2019 offseason before later signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension that included $42.5 million guaranteed.

He was entering the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $16.5 million in 2022 when he signed another extension for three years and $51.5 million.

In 2024, Jarrett appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.