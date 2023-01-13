Falcons Request Interview With Broncos DC Ejiro Evero For Same Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons recently put in an interview request for Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for the same position under HC Arthur Smith.

Evero is a head coach candidate this offseason and is reportedly in the mix for the Broncos, Colts and Texans jobs.

Pelissero notes that Evero is still under contract with the Broncos, which means he could be blocked for a lateral move like this.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before later joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

Evero was then hired by the Rams as their safeties coach in 2017 before being promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. He was hired by the Broncos as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.