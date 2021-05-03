Falcons Sign 20 Undrafted Free Agents

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 20 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Franks, 23, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Blaine Gabbert.

During his four-year college career, Franks completed 61.6 percent of his pass attempts for 6,700 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He also rushed 294 times for 642 yards, and nine touchdowns in 36 career games.

Hawkins, 21, was a two-year starter at Louisville and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games.

During his three-year college career, Hawkins rushed 399 times for 2,355 yards (5.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 189 yards (9 YPC) and one touchdown.