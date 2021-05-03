Falcons Sign 20 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 20 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

The full list includes:

  1. Northwestern DB JR Pace
  2. Louisville RB Javian Hawkins
  3. Mississippi State S Marcus Murphy
  4. Adams State EDGE Alani Pututau
  5. Texas Tech DE Eli Howard
  6. Ball State RB Caleb Huntley
  7. Buffalo WR Antonio Nunn
  8. Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks
  9. Mississippi State LB Erroll Thompson
  10. NC State OL Joe Sculthorpe
  11. Rice WR Austin Trammell
  12. South Dakota School of the Mines OT Jack Batho IV
  13. Pittsburgh OL Bryce Hargrove
  14. San Diego State DB Dwayne Johnson Jr.
  15. Mississippi State DE/OLB Kobe Jones
  16. App. State OL Ryan Neuzil
  17. BYU DL Zac Dawe
  18. Louisville LB Dorian Etheridge
  19. Northwestern John Raine
  20. Fayetteville State OL Keion Smith

Franks, 23, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida. 

Lance Zierlein compares him to Blaine Gabbert

During his four-year college career, Franks completed 61.6 percent of his pass attempts for 6,700 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He also rushed 294 times for 642 yards, and nine touchdowns in 36 career games.

Hawkins, 21, was a two-year starter at Louisville and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games.

During his three-year college career, Hawkins rushed 399 times for 2,355 yards (5.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 189 yards (9 YPC) and one touchdown.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply