Falcons Sign 20 Undrafted Free Agents

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 20 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Northwestern DB JR Pace
- Louisville RB Javian Hawkins
- Mississippi State S Marcus Murphy
- Adams State EDGE Alani Pututau
- Texas Tech DE Eli Howard
- Ball State RB Caleb Huntley
- Buffalo WR Antonio Nunn
- Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks
- Mississippi State LB Erroll Thompson
- NC State OL Joe Sculthorpe
- Rice WR Austin Trammell
- South Dakota School of the Mines OT Jack Batho IV
- Pittsburgh OL Bryce Hargrove
- San Diego State DB Dwayne Johnson Jr.
- Mississippi State DE/OLB Kobe Jones
- App. State OL Ryan Neuzil
- BYU DL Zac Dawe
- Louisville LB Dorian Etheridge
- Northwestern John Raine
- Fayetteville State OL Keion Smith
Franks, 23, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Blaine Gabbert.
During his four-year college career, Franks completed 61.6 percent of his pass attempts for 6,700 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He also rushed 294 times for 642 yards, and nine touchdowns in 36 career games.
Hawkins, 21, was a two-year starter at Louisville and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games.
During his three-year college career, Hawkins rushed 399 times for 2,355 yards (5.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 189 yards (9 YPC) and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!