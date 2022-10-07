Falcons Sign DL Christopher Hinton To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve signed DL Christopher Hinton to their practice squad.
The Falcons will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:
- OL Justin Shaffer
- DL Derrick Tangelo
- OLB Jordan Brailford
- CB Matt Hankins
- OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured)
- WR Frank Darby
- OL Ryan Neuzil
- TE MyCole Pruitt
- WR Cam Batson
- WR Josh Ali
- TE Tucker Fisk
- CB Ka’Dar Hollman
- DB Dylan Mabin
- RB B.J. Baylor
- DB Jovante Moffatt
- DB Cornell Armstrong
- DT Jaleel Johnson
- DL Christopher Hinton
Hinton, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was released during the preseason.
Hinton later caught on with the Dolphins on a practice squad deal but was released a few weeks later.
During his college career at Michigan, Hinton recorded 55 tackles, two sacks, two recoveries and four pass defenses over the course of 22 games and three seasons.
