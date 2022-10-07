Falcons Sign DL Christopher Hinton To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve signed DL Christopher Hinton to their practice squad. 

 

The Falcons will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

  1. OL Justin Shaffer
  2. DL Derrick Tangelo
  3. OLB Jordan Brailford
  4. CB Matt Hankins
  5. OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured)
  6. WR Frank Darby
  7. OL Ryan Neuzil
  8. TE MyCole Pruitt
  9. WR Cam Batson
  10. WR Josh Ali
  11. TE Tucker Fisk
  12. CB Ka’Dar Hollman
  13. DB Dylan Mabin
  14. RB B.J. Baylor
  15. DB Jovante Moffatt
  16. DB Cornell Armstrong
  17. DT Jaleel Johnson
  18. DL Christopher Hinton

Hinton, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was released during the preseason.

Hinton later caught on with the Dolphins on a practice squad deal but was released a few weeks later.

During his college career at Michigan, Hinton recorded 55 tackles, two sacks, two recoveries and four pass defenses over the course of 22 games and three seasons. 

 

