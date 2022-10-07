Falcons Sign DL Christopher Hinton To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve signed DL Christopher Hinton to their practice squad.

The Falcons will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo OLB Jordan Brailford CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Frank Darby OL Ryan Neuzil TE MyCole Pruitt WR Cam Batson WR Josh Ali TE Tucker Fisk CB Ka’Dar Hollman DB Dylan Mabin RB B.J. Baylor DB Jovante Moffatt DB Cornell Armstrong DT Jaleel Johnson DL Christopher Hinton

Hinton, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was released during the preseason.

Hinton later caught on with the Dolphins on a practice squad deal but was released a few weeks later.

During his college career at Michigan, Hinton recorded 55 tackles, two sacks, two recoveries and four pass defenses over the course of 22 games and three seasons.