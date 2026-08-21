Falcons Sign DT Eric Johnson II

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed DT Eric Johnson II to a contract.

It’s worth noting Johnson worked with Falcons DL coach Nate Ollie in 2022 with the Colts, when Johnson was drafted.

Johnson, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4 million.

He was released by Indianapolis prior to the start of the 2024 season and was claimed off waivers by the Patriots and spent the year with them.

He was waived by the Patriots last off-season and was claimed by the Colts and spent last year on their active roster. From there, Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason but was let go earlier this week.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Colts and recorded six total tackles including one tackle for loss.