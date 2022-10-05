Falcons Sign DT Jaleel Johnson To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed DT Jaleel Johnson to the practice squad.

OFFICIAL: Falcons have signed Jaleel Johnson to the PS. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 5, 2022

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo OLB Jordan Brailford CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) WR Frank Darby OL Ryan Neuzil TE MyCole Pruitt WR Cam Batson WR Josh Ali TE Tucker Fisk CB Ka’Dar Hollman DB Dylan Mabin RB B.J. Baylor DB Jovante Moffatt DB Cornell Armstrong DT Jaleel Johnson

Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans in 2020.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal for 2022 but was placed on IR and later released.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 23 total tackles.