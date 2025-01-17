Falcons Sign DT LaCale London To Futures Deal

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed DT LaCale London to a futures deal on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

London, 26, wound up signing with the Bears after going undrafted following the 2020 draft.

The Bears waived London coming out of training camp and ultimately re-signed him to their practice squad. From there, the team opted to re-sign him to a futures contract in January of 2021.

Unfortunately, the Bears waived London again with an injury settlement before the start of the 2021 season. The Bears brought London back again to their practice squad in November of the 2021 season before re-signing him to another futures contract in January of 2022.

The Bears opted to waive London again in August of 2023. He spent time in the XFL this past season before signing with the Falcons. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He was cut by Atlanta back in August and he re-signed to their practice squad.

In 2023, London appeared in seven games for the Falcons and recorded 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.