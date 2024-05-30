Falcons Sign Fourth-Round DE Brandon Dorlus

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed fourth-round DE Brandon Dorlus to a rookie contract on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Atlanta has just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Michael Penix Jr. QB 2 Ruke Orhorhoro DT Signed 3 Bralen Trice OLB Signed 4 Brandon Dorlus DT Signed 5 JD Bertrand LB Signed 6 Jase McClellan RB Signed 6 Casey Washington WR Signed 6 Zion Logue DT Signed

Dorlus, 23, was a three-year starter at Oregon and earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2023 and 2021. He was also a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,842,396 rookie contract that includes a $822,396 signing bonus and will carry a $1,000,599 cap figure in 2024.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Giants LB Carlos “Boogie” Basham.

During his five-year college career, Dorlus appeared in 57 games and recorded 106 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and 13 pass defenses.