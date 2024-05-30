Falcons Sign Fourth-Round DE Brandon Dorlus

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed fourth-round DE Brandon Dorlus to a rookie contract on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Atlanta has just one remaining unsigned pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|2
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DT
|Signed
|3
|Bralen Trice
|OLB
|Signed
|4
|Brandon Dorlus
|DT
|Signed
|5
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Jase McClellan
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Casey Washington
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Zion Logue
|DT
|Signed
Dorlus, 23, was a three-year starter at Oregon and earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2023 and 2021. He was also a second-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,842,396 rookie contract that includes a $822,396 signing bonus and will carry a $1,000,599 cap figure in 2024.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Giants LB Carlos “Boogie” Basham.
During his five-year college career, Dorlus appeared in 57 games and recorded 106 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and 13 pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!