Falcons Sign TE Ross Dwelley & WR Dylan Drummond

The Falcons announced that they have signed TE Ross Dwelley and WR Dylan Drummond following the conclusion of their rookie minicamp.

Dwelley, 29, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and he’s been there ever since. Dwelley returned to the 49ers each of the past three seasons on one-year contracts.

In 2023, Dwelley appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and caught one pass for 12 yards.