Falcons Sign Third-Round QB Desmond Ridder, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Atlanta Falcons have signed third-round QB Desmond Ridder to a four-year contract, per Field Yates and Over The Cap.

He’s the final member of Atlanta’s 2022 draft class to sign their rookie deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Drake London WR Signed 2 Arnold Ebiketie OLB Signed 2 Troy Andersen LB Signed 3 Desmond Ridder QB Signed 3 DeAngelo Malone LB Signed 5 Tyler Allgeier RB Signed 6 Justin Shaffer OG Signed 6 John FitzPatrick TE Signed

Ridder, 22, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former QB Alex Smith.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Ridder completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 10,239 yards (7.9 YPA), 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He also rushed 501 times for 2,180 yards and 28 additional touchdowns.