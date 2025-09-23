Falcons Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed K Ben Sauls and WR Deven Thompkins to the practice squad.

Sauls, 24, hails from Tipp City, Ohio, and attended Tippecanoe High School before playing at Pittsburgh University.

He went undrafted in 2025 and caught on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent back in April but was among their final roster cuts.

During his time at Pittsburgh, he was named Third-team All-ACC.

Sauls is yet to appear in an NFL game.