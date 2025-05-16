Falcons Sign UDFA C Michael Gonzalez

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed undrafted C Michael Gonzalez to a contract on Friday, per Will McFadden of the team’s site.

Gonzalez was a three-year starter at Louisville. He earned an Honorable Mention for All-ACC honors in 2024.

He was a three-star recruit out of high school and the No. 37 ranked offensive guard in his class.

During his college career, Gonzalez appeared in 47 games and started 31 times at guard.