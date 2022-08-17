Falcons Sign WR KeeSean Johnson, Make Two Other Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have signed WR KeeSean Johnson on Wednesday.

Atlanta also waived WR Tyshaun James and cut DL Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with a settlement, according to Michael Rothstein.

OFFICIAL: We have signed KeeSean Johnson. pic.twitter.com/J5xpjWjmps — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 17, 2022

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of last year’s preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad but was released after a week.

The 49ers signed him to a futures contract in January but cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 173 yards receiving and no touchdowns.