Falcons Signed S Josh Thompson

The Atlanta Falcons have signed S Josh Thompson to the roster, per the NFL transaction wire.

In a corresponding move to make room, the team cut DB Benny Sapp.

Thompson, 25, went undrafted out of Texas in 2022 before catching on with the Jaguars.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

Thompson also spent time with the Texans and the Titans as a special teams gunner.

In 2022, Thompson appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded four tackles.