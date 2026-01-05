Falcons Signed Seven To Futures Contracts

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed seven players to future contracts.

We have signed seven players to reserve/future contractshttps://t.co/Qp0wI6Zcz7 pic.twitter.com/3o2mhIMXtU — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 5, 2026

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Stille, 27, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back and he was later waived following the draft and claimed by the Cardinals. Stille has been on and off the Cardinals’ roster ever since.

Arizona waived Stille coming out of the preseason this year and re-signed him to the practice squad. However, he was signed away by the Buccaneers to the active roster before being released in late September 2024.

Stille returned to the Cardinals and was brought back on a futures contract before being waived in June. He had a stint with the Dolphins as well.

In 2024, Stille appeared in six games for the Bucs and Cardinals, recording four tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.