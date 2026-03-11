Falcons Signing DL Chris Williams To One-Year, $2M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons have agreed to terms with DL Chris Williams on a one-year, $2 million deal on Wednesday.

Williams, 27, went undrafted out of Wagner in 2020 before catching on with the Colts.

He was on and off of the team’s active roster for two seasons before signing with the Chiefs in 2023 and later being a part of Kansas City’s practice squad.

Williams signed to the Browns’ practice squad in December of 2023 and signed a futures deal with Cleveland in January 2024. He was traded to the Bears in training camp in 2024 for a 2025 seventh-round pick. He re-signed with Chicago last offseason as a restricted free agent.

In 2025, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.