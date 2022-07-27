Falcons Signing DT Darrion Daniels

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have signed DT Darrion Daniels on Wednesday.

OFFICIAL: We have signed Darrion Daniels — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 27, 2022

Daniels, 24, went undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2020 before catching on with the 49ers. He was waived during final roster cuts but re-signed with the taxi squad the following day.

He was later called up to the active roster before being waived and re-added to the practice squad.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded four tackles.