Falcons Signing DT Darrion Daniels

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have signed DT Darrion Daniels on Wednesday.

Daniels, 24, went undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2020 before catching on with the 49ers. He was waived during final roster cuts but re-signed with the taxi squad the following day.

He was later called up to the active roster before being waived and re-added to the practice squad.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded four tackles.

 

