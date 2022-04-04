Falcons Signing LB Rashaan Evans

Adam Schefter reports that the Falcons are signing former Titans LB Rashaan Evans to a one-year contract on Monday.

Evans is reunited with Falcons HC Arthur Smith and DC Dean Pees, who coached him in Tennessee.

Evans visited with the Falcons last week, so he was clearly on their radar as a potential addition.

Evans, 26, was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,577,192 rookie contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. Evans instead became an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 57 total tackles, three tackles for loss, no sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.