Falcons Signing OL Josh Andrews

The Atlanta Falcons are signing OL Josh Andrews to a one-year contract on Monday, according to his agent.

Happy to announce that my client Josh Andrews (C/G, Oregon State) has agreed to terms with the Falcons on a 1-year deal with guaranteed money. 7-year vet had multiple offers but looks forward to bringing his experience and versatility to Atlanta. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 29, 2021

Andrews, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2014. He spent his rookie season on the Eagles’ practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract.

The Eagles elected to cut Andrews loose at the start of the 2017 season and he was on and off of their roster before joining the Vikings. From there, Andrews returned to the Eagles and had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jets signed him last year.

In 2020, Andrews appeared in 15 games for the Jets, making four starts for them.