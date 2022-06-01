Falcons Signing WR Cameron Batson

Adam Schefter reports that the Falcons are signing WR Cameron Batson to a contract.

Schefter notes that Batson has been cleared to practice after suffering a torn ACL last year.

Batson, 26, wound up signing on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

Batson has been on and off of the Titans’ roster ever since.

In 2021, Batson appeared in four games for the Titans and caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 15 yards on two carries. He also totaled 80 kick return yards.