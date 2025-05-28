Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Dealing With Foot Injury At OTAs

According to James Palmer, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is missing time at OTAs due to a foot injury and nothing contract-related.

He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie year but hasn’t gone over 700 yards in the three seasons since.

Pitts, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons picked up a fifth-year option worth $10,878,000 for 2025.

In 2024, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 47 passes for 602 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We will have more on Pitts as it becomes available.