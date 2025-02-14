Falcons TEs Coach Kevin Koger Declines To Interview For Saints’ OC Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Falcons TEs coach Kevin Koger declined a request from the Saints to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Koger previously interviewed for the Cowboys and Broncos’ coordinator vacancies this offseason.

The Saints are just beginning to put together their coaching staff under new HC Kellen Moore.

It’s worth mentioning that there has been a lot of buzz about the Saints hiring Eagles QBs coach Doug Nussmeier as their offensive coordinator.

Koger, 35, began his coaching career at Saline High School in 2012 as their TEs coach. He later accepted a graduate assistant role at Michigan and worked for Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky before the Packers hired him as an offensive quality control coach in 2019.

After two years in Green Bay, Koger departed to become the TEs coach for the Chargers where he served from 2021-2023. Koger was hired as the TE coach for Atlanta’s staff under HC Raheem Morris for the 2024 season.