Falcons To Sign CB Mike Hughes

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are expected to sign CB Mike Hughes to a contract.

Hughes met with the Falcons in recent days and it looks like things went well enough for him to earn an offer from the team.

Hughes, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $9,867,494 contract that includes a $5,256,352 signing bonus.

The Vikings traded Hughes to the Chiefs last year for a sixth-round pick, and he became an unrestricted free agent last year before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Lions.

In 2022, Hughes appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 51 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.