Falcons To Sign RB Brian Robinson

According to Matt Zenitz, the Falcons are expected to finalize a deal with free agent RB Brian Robinson.

He’ll replace former backup RB Tyler Allgeier behind Falcons RB Bijan Robinson.

Robinson, 26, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, his first year as the full-time starter at Alabama. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and rushed for 400 yards on 92 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with eight receptions for 25 yards and two total touchdowns.