Falcons Tried Out Three Players

The Atlanta Falcons hosted rookie WR Silas Bolden, DB Daequan Hardy and WR Deven Thompkins for a tryout on Wednesday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter.

The team signed Thompkins to the practice squad.

All three players have the ability to contribute in the return game on special teams, so there appears to be a trend here.

Bolden, 23 is a five-foot-eight, 162-pound wide receiver who spent four years at Oregon State and transferred to Texas for his final season. Dane Brugler had him as the No. 80-ranked receiver in the class coming into the 2025 draft.

The Vikings signed him to an undrafted free-agent deal that included $250,000 guaranteed, but released him coming into the season.

In his collegiate career, Bolden appeared in 53 games and caught 103 passes for 1,343 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned 41 kicks for 1,017 yards and 33 punts for 412 yards and two touchdowns.