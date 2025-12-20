Falcons Waiving Veteran KR Jamal Agnew, Signing CB C.J. Henderson

Mike Garafolo reports that the Falcons are waiving veteran WR/KR Jamal Agnew, who was inactive for the team’s last game.

Garafolo also reports that the team is signing CB C.J. Henderson to the active roster. In addition, Atlanta elevated DE Khalid Kareem and WR Chris Blair.

Agnew, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020.

Agnew was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars.

He played out that contract and became an unrestricted free agent again in 2024. Agnew signed with Pittsburgh’s practice squad in November and was let go after the season.

Agnew then signed on with the Falcons for the 2025 season back in March.

In 2025, Agnew has appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and returned 15 punts for 114 yards and 30 kicks for 741 yards.