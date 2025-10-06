Five Teams Interested In CB Tre Hawkins

According to Aaron Wilson, former Giants CB Tre Hawkins is drawing interest from five teams now that he’s almost healthy.

The full list from Wilson includes:

49ers Colts Dolphins Lions Ravens

Hawkins hurt his hamstring which contributed to his release by the Giants this preseason. Wilson says he’s almost back to full health, though.

Hawkins, 25, played collegiately at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion University. He was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hawkins signed a four-year, $3,989,520 contract with the Giants, including a $149,520 signing bonus, $149,520 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $997,380. He was entering the final year of that contract when he was let go coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Hawkins has appeared in three games and made one start for the Giants, recording ten tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.