Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich Interviewing For Patriots HC Opening

Per Mike Jones of The Athletic, former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich is interviewing for the Patriots HC vacancy on Tuesday.

The following is a list of candidates for the Patriots HC opening:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Scheduled)

Leftwich, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator.

He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay then opted to fire Leftwich as their offensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

In 2022, the Buccaneers ranked No. 15 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards and No. 32 in rushing, and No. 25 in points per game.