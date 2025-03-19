Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich Joining Colorado’s Coaching Staff

According to Jordan Schultz, former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich is set to join the University of Colorado’s coaching staff under Deion Sanders.

The last we heard in January, Leftwish was still looking to return to coaching in the NFL after having two interviews this offseason.

He interviewed for the Patriots head coaching job before they hired Mike Vrabel and has also interviewed for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator position.

Leftwich was fired by the Buccaneers in January 2023 after receiving head coaching interviews during the 2021 cycle. He has spent the last two years off the grid in West Virginia.

“I’ve not changed my number,” Leftwich told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve just been taking my son to school every day, making breakfast. Now, I’m having the time of my life. But even my son is like, ‘Dad, are you going to coach again?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I am going to get back in.’ Hopefully, I’ll get an opportunity but I’m ready to coach.”

There were rumors that Leftwich had previously turned down the Jaguars job because he didn’t want to work with GM Trent Baalke, however, he says he never discussed Baalke during his interview with the team he previously played quarterback for.

There were also more rumors he could replace Steelers OC Matt Canada in 2023, as he had spent time in Pittsburgh during his time as a player. He insists he never contacted the team in an attempt to replace Canada.

Leftwich, 45, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers, and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QB coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator.

He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay then opted to fire Leftwich as their offensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

In 2022, the Buccaneers ranked No. 15 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards No. 32 in rushing, and No. 25 in points per game.