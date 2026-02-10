Former Chargers DB Nasir Adderley Wants To Return To NFL

Former Chargers S Nasir Adderley announced on his social media that he would like to play again and is ready to return to the NFL this offseason.

“It’s now been three years since I left the NFL, and I am extremely happy with my development,” Adderley said. “Health, family, and entrepreneurship were my top priorities, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish. The freedom to manage my own schedule was very important to me, but what I didn’t realize was how much I’d miss having football in my life. The competition, the brotherhood, and just being involved in the game that means so much to me and my family. Therefore, I am officially announcing my intention to return to the NFL.”

Adderley announced his retirement after the conclusion of his rookie contract. He’s now an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.

Adderley, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Delaware. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $4,732,116 rookie contract that included a $1,461,540 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he decided to retire following his rookie contract.

In 2022, Adderley appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 62 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.