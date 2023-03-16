Former Chargers S Nasir Adderley Announces Retirement

Former Chargers S Nasir Adderley announced on Instagram he is retiring.

Former #Chargers S Nasir Adderley announces his retirement on Instagram pic.twitter.com/tgSzG0dTbD — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) March 16, 2023

Adderley had been an unrestricted free agent this offseason after playing out his rookie contract in Los Angeles.

Adderley, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Delaware. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $4,732,116 rookie contract that included a $1,461,540 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Adderley appeared in 16 games for the Chargers and recorded 62 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.