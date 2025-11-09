According to Jay Glazer, former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue passed away this morning.

Glazer says Tagliabue, who was battling Parkinson’s disease, died from heart failure. He was 84 years old.

He held the role of NFL commissioner from 1989 to 2006 and was succeeded by current commissioner Roger Goodell. Tagliabue was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Tagliabue is most known for helping oversee the expansion of the NFL from 28 teams to 32, as well as keeping the Saints in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina and taking a stand against Arizona for failing to recognize Martin Luther King Day as a national holiday in 1993, moving the Super Bowl out of the state.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tagliabue’s family and loved ones.