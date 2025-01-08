Four Teams Want To Interview Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury But It’s Unclear If He’s Interested

According to Josina Anderson, there are at least four teams interested in interviewing Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury for their head coaching vacancy.

Yesterday the Raiders joined the Bears, Jets, Jaguars, Patriots and Saints as teams with vacancies. Some of those teams have been linked to Kingsbury but no formal interview requests have been reported or announced yet.

Anderson says league sources are trying to ascertain exactly how much interest Kingsbury has in leaving Washington for a head coaching job right now.

Kingsbury is still making money from the Cardinals’ buyout of his coaching contract when he was fired, which Tony Pauline notes is believed to be $6 million a year through 2027.

Beyond that, Kingsbury is in a great spot in Washington with a team on the rise behind first-round QB Jayden Daniels.

Kingsbury, 45, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the QB coach. He then was hired by the Commanders as their offensive coordinator in 2024.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on Kingsbury as the news is available.