Frank Ragnow Fails Physical For Lions, Won’t Return This Season

The Lions released a statement on Saturday noting that former C Frank Ragnow will not be coming out of retirement to join the team after failing his physical.

Earlier this month, Lions HC Dan Campbell said “that ship has sailed” when asked about Ragnow unretiring. Things changed, and the veteran center planned his return.

However, as noted in the team statement, the failed physical was the result of a Grade 3 hamstring injury that would have kept him out for the rest of the season.

Ragnow, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.7 million contract with the Lions when they picked up his fifth-year option worth $12.657 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

The Lions then signed Ragnow to a four-year, $52 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid center back in 2021. He was set to make base salaries of $9.15 million and $11.9 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Ragnow appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts at center for the Lions. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 2 center out of 40 qualifying players.

In his career, Ragnow made 96 starts for the Lions at center and was a three-time All-Pro Second-Team selection.

We will have more on Ragnow as it becomes available.