Free Agent CB Asante Samuel, Jr. Medically Cleared, Could Meet With Teams This Week

Free agent CB Asante Samuel, Jr. has been medically cleared from his spine injury and has been speaking with several teams regarding a return, per Jeremy Fowler.

Samuel could start lining visits up this week with multiple suitors involved.

Samuel, 26, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games at Florida State. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus. He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list. You can also check out some of the top landing spots for Samuel here.