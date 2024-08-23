Free-Agent CB J.C. Jackson Suspended First Game Of Season

According to Mike Garafolo, free agent CB J.C. Jackson has been suspended for the first game of the 2024 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Garafolo notes that Jackson is still eligible to sign with a team and participate in all preseason activities, while his suspension will take effect as of the reduction of rosters to the 53-man limit.

Jackson is still searching for a team after being released by the Patriots back in March. Indications were it was possible for him to still re-sign with New England later this offseason, but a deal still hasn’t come together.

Jackson, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year restricted free-agent contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson and he later signed a five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million.

He was due a base salary of $12 million in 2023 and $12.375 million in 2024 when the Chargers traded him back to the Patriots for a late-round pick swap. New England cut him loose in recent weeks.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and Patriots, recording 28 total tackles and one interception.