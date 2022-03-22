Free Agent DE Arden Key Visiting Jaguars

Mike Garafolo reports that the Jaguars are hosting DE Arden Key, who recently visited with the Lions. Several teams have shown interest in Key this offseason, including Detroit and Jacksonville.

Key, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 when the Raiders waived him.

The 49ers signed Key to their active roster and he had a strong season for the team in 2021 before becoming a free agent.

In 2021, Key appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles and six and a half sacks.

